Midland College votes 9-0 to reopen Aviation Maintenance Tech program

MIDLAND, Texas — All eyes were on the Midland College board today as they all agreed to reopen the Aviation Maintenance Technology program.

"It was a 9 to 0 vote, so that to me indicates a great deal of confidence from the board that not only should the program be restarted but the community will get the back of it and will make the program the success that it will be," said Ed Anderson, a supporter and graduate of the program.

This is something that people in the community who are passionate about this program are happy to see.

"It's hard to describe, it's a feeling of elation and also of tremendous responsibility, because a promise made is a debt unpaid, so we're going to have to work on it and get it done," said Anderson.

Work like getting a new advisory board.

"We want to draw on the expertise of the companies that hire our graduates, we want to draw on some of the community supporters that are going to help us raise external dollars to sustain the program, so this advisory committee is going to be a very active working committee, so its just a matter of finding the right membership," said Midland College President Steve Thomas.

They will also need to raise money to sustain the program.

"We're probably going to have to do some fundraising, and it would help a bunch if people would step forward, because this program was not included in the 22-23 budget for the college, and that's already been approved by the board here," said Anderson.

The program is on track to reopen in 2023, something that many people are looking forward to.

"We're going to have to work closely with the Midland College officials to put our heads together and our work together to get this done," said Anderson.

Thomas laid out some simple goals for the program.