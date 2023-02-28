Midland College selected to participate in multi-million dollar state-wide project

The $16 Million five-year project looks to prepare for Texans for high-demand careers that offer living wages.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has been selected to participate in a $16 Million state-wide project.

The multi-million dollar project is designed to help more Texans be ready for high-demanding careers that offer a living wage.

We saw the need to redesign processes so that students have a clear direction and ‘path’ in their higher education goals,” said Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas. “Now we are looking forward to carrying that work to the next level with Talent Strong Texas Pathways in order to continue to provide high-demand, high-skilled workers for Permian Basin business and industry.”

Midland College did join the "Pathways" initiative in 2015 and it led to changes happening in all areas of Midland College. Some of those areas include student services, information technology services and business office operations.

“Texas higher education has unique responsibilities and roles to play in what comes next, to expand opportunities for all Texans and ensure our economic competitiveness on a global scale,” said Harrison Keller, commissioner of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. “Now is the time to seize the vast, Texas-sized opportunities before us to achieve impact at scale and to dedicate ourselves to building a talent strong Texas.”