Midland College prepares to have students back on campus

The first day of classes for students at Midland College is Monday. The same goes for students at University of Texas Permian Basin and Odessa College.

Staff and students at Midland College say they are very excited to have students back in the classroom.

Brooke Galvin, a sophomore at MC, said going to college is about more than just an education.

"I'm excited for a new school year because I am playing basketball," said Galvin. "I hope this season goes smoother and everything goes smoother too."

More students are heading back to campuses like MC after the pandemic.

Julia Vickery, vice president of student services at MC, told NewsWest 9 enrollment is trending in a positive direction.

"So many community colleges in Texas were suffering with double-digit declines," said Vickery. "We were holding fairly steady. This year we seem to be up in enrollment. We won't have our final numbers for a couple of weeks, but so far, we are trending to be up in enrollment."

William Brown, a professor at MC, said he has learned how to adapt to the circumstances of the virus.

"There's a certain level of flexibility that I build into my classes," said Brown. "There is a final due date for things, but if students just communicate with me, 'I had this happen, can I have an extra night,' I generally get that. I just want students to communicate that."