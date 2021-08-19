Midland College hosts poetry reading event

The event will feature a children's session, readings from local poets and a reception.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College and the Permian Basin Poetry Society is hosting a "Summer Rhymers" poetry reading event.

The reading will start at 5 p.m. on August 19 in the McCormick Gallery at the Allison Fine Arts Building.

From 5 to 5:30 p.m. there will be a children's poetry session followed by an intermission.

Several Permian Basin poets will read their works from 6 to 7:30 p.m., as well as selections from Trev the Road Poet, a prolific traveling poet from the UK.

The event will also feature guitar music from Paul Sanchez as well as a reception.