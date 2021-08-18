MCH staff receive special greeting

The medical workers were greeted with snacks, water and words of encouragement Wednesday morning.

ODESSA, Texas — The staff at Medical Center Hospital got a well-deserved thank you Wednesday morning.

Members of Odessa Episcopal Community and Connection Christian Church of Odessa.

The group greeted the medical workers with handmade posters, offering snacks and water with a side of encouragement to medical workers who have been busy treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

I can't even begin to imagine what they go through, day after day, so to be able to hand out one little gift, one little smile, one little snack, it's a blessing, it really is, said Rick Lopez, pastor for Odessa Episcopal Communities.