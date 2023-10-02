Midland City Councilmember facing break-in accusations

Some people are accusing Corrales of breaking into the City Services Department, but the city councilman denies any wrongdoing.

MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales is being accused of breaking into a City Services Department.

The group who obtained and released city emails regarding Corrales calls themselves Texas Corruption Watch.

The incident in question happened in November of 2022. According to the released emails, Corrales was looking to get information about water meter numbers to compare usage from last year to this year.

When city employees couldn't get a key to open a door at the city's Customer Services Department, Corrales used a credit card to open it in order to retrieve the information.

We emailed the group who released the emails, but they did not reply to our inquiry. We were unable to trace their email, but we did locate a group online based out of Illinois with the same name.

Almost none of the links worked on the website and they do not have any social media pages, so it is unclear if this is the same group.

We spoke to Corrales at 1 p.m. Friday and he denied any wrongdoing while saying the reports had no validity to them.

The City of Midland is backing him up, releasing the following statement: