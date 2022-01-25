Midland business honors COVID-19 victim in name design

Cowboy Spirits opened up in Midland at the end of last year. Co-owner Dana Howery wanted to pay tribute to her father in law that passed away in 2020 .

MIDLAND, Texas — Since the beginning of the pandemic many lives have been lost due to the COVID-19 virus.

Cowboy Spirits opened up in Midland at the end of last year in December.

Dana Howery and a friend, Olvido Ramirez, started the business together.

Howery says her father-in-law, Jose Luis Ramirez, grew up breaking horses. In 2020, he passed away due to COVID-19.

She thought a cowboy with wings would be a nice tribute to the person he was.

"This is a way to pay my tribute to my father in law that passed away from COVID back in 2020," said Howery. "He was not old and he was healthy for the most part. I wanted something to tribute to him."

Howery said the pandemic has affected the aspects of life for many. From a personal perspective to a business and financial one.

"Its tough and it's still tough because right now we are dealing with a lot of things that are out of stock because of COVID," said Howery. There are people shortages and even a glass shortage for some odd reason that affects liquor stores."

Howery said they decided to take the leap of faith to become owners of their own business and meanwhile take it as a way to honor the memory of a loved one. Howery has been in the alcohol sales business for over two years.

"We are working as we go so it's going to take time for us to get our shelfs full," said Howery. "That is one thing I would like people to think about when they come in here, before they judge, you don't know what that person is going through at the moment.

Howery hopes more people think about their goals in life and take the first steps towards them.