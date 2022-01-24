Midland church helps community amid COVID-19

"I tell people all the time, and sometimes people just need to know that you're not in this by yourself, so we are your village."

MIDLAND, Texas — If there is one thing Community Worship Center knows, its serving.

"Our biggest thing is to give back to the community, that's what we've done since 2013 when we started," said Latoya Mayberry, Co-Pastor of Community Worship Center.

"Today we are giving away 500 meals that is the plan, to give away 500 breakfast meals to residents here in midland," said Mayberry.

The number of meals is no coincidence.

Mayberry said, "There is a scripture where Jesus fed 5,000, so we haven't made it to 5,000, eventually we'll get there, so right now we're making it a small enough task so we can do it ourselves."

The church also had free clothes for and if anyone needed it and a prayer. This is the second year for the event

"The mayor reached out to all the pastors and asked them to do something to give back to the community, especially with the snow storm and just everything with COVID so we decided to do pancakes." Said Mayberry.

And the church isn't the only group helping Midlanders ,local restaurants and food trucks also came out to support and people we're appreciative.

"Everyone is super grateful, we actually ran into some problems and everyone actually stayed and waited and they're so grateful to be getting this free breakfast." Said Mayberry.

Especially with everything that has happened over this past year, its important to come together