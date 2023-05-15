x
Midland Animal Services modifies schedule

The shelter will now be closed Sunday-Tuesday, which will allow the shelter to focus on caring for the animals better and cleaning the facility.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services has decided to modify its schedule starting on May 16. 

The facility will now be closed on Tuesdays on top of already being closed on Sundays and Mondays. The reason for closing on Tuesdays from now on is to allow the shelter staff to focus on better care for the animals and cleaning the facility. 

Despite the closure on Tuesdays, field operations and on-call staff will be available during normal hours. The shelter will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday-Friday. 

On Saturday, the facility will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

For more information about the schedule changes, people can go to the City of Midland website. 

