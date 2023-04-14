MCH celebrates National Donate Life Month

ODESSA, Texas — MCH held a celebration for many donors as a part of National Donate Life Month.
Donors were able to share their stories during the service as well as speak on why it's important for them to be an organ donor.
"It just makes me feel good that I did this for my brother," said Mary Hellen Sanchez. "That I did it for my brother and that I get to see him more and know that I don't have to see him struggling."
Sanches donated her kidney back in 2021 and she was just one of many stories people heard about today.
"I think it is very important to do, be a donor because you save a life and you give people a reason to live," Sanchez said. "You know one of HTE first things my sister-in-law told me was she said you're going to give my husband life. And I would advise anyone if you can if you get the opportunity its an awesome awesome feeling."