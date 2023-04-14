MCH celebrates National Donate Life Month

Donors were able to share their stories during the donor memorial service as well as speak on why it was important for them to be an organ donor.

ODESSA, Texas — MCH held a celebration for many donors as a part of National Donate Life Month.

Donors were able to share their stories during the service as well as speak on why it's important for them to be an organ donor.

"It just makes me feel good that I did this for my brother," said Mary Hellen Sanchez. "That I did it for my brother and that I get to see him more and know that I don't have to see him struggling."

Sanches donated her kidney back in 2021 and she was just one of many stories people heard about today.