Baby returns home after six months in MCH NICU

Angelo Andres Cortez spent 190 days in the MCH NICU and received a parade to celebrate his homecoming.

ODESSA, Texas — On Thursday, a baby finally returned home to his family after being in the MCH NICU for around six months.

Little Angelo Andres Cortez spent a total of 190 days in the NICU with a quick stop in Dallas along the way. Angelo and his parents, Noe Cortez and Cristina Vasquez, were given a parade and graduation as they left the NICU.