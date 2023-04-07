Baby returns home after six months in MCH NICU

ODESSA, Texas — On Thursday, a baby finally returned home to his family after being in the MCH NICU for around six months.
Little Angelo Andres Cortez spent a total of 190 days in the NICU with a quick stop in Dallas along the way. Angelo and his parents, Noe Cortez and Cristina Vasquez, were given a parade and graduation as they left the NICU.
Staff members were lined up in the hallways and waving pom poms in the air as they said goodbye. Staff said they will miss Angelo, but they are so happy to see Angelo go back home with his parents.