Manor Park honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day

The Midland County Sheriff presented a folded flag to the most decorated veteran in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Manor Park honored their veterans ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Residents at the village filled lawn chairs and enjoyed the event, which featured military music and poems recited to honor the great men and women who served this country.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Midland Police Department were on hand as well, including the county's mounted patrol.

Sheriff David Criner presented a folded flag to the most decorated veteran in Midland, Colonel Harry Spannaus, who received 43 medals.