LIST: Local closures for Memorial Day

In honor of the holiday, the places listed will be closed all day on May 31st.
Credit: Justin Casey

TEXAS, USA — In observance of Memorial Day, the following locations will be closed to the public for the entirety of May 31st:

Recreation

  • The Comanche Trail Golf Course

Education

  • Odessa College and all extensions
  • All ECISD schools and offices

Offices

  • All Odessa City offices
  • All City of Big Spring offices

Services

  • The Big Spring City Landfill

Health

  • Odessa Regional Medical, Center Community Health Center

This story will be updated as we receive information on more closures. Check back here for the most up-to-date information.