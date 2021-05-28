LIST: Local closures for Memorial Day

TEXAS, USA — In observance of Memorial Day, the following locations will be closed to the public for the entirety of May 31st:
Recreation
- The Comanche Trail Golf Course
Education
- Odessa College and all extensions
- All ECISD schools and offices
Offices
- All Odessa City offices
- All City of Big Spring offices
Services
- The Big Spring City Landfill
Health
- Odessa Regional Medical, Center Community Health Center
This story will be updated as we receive information on more closures. Check back here for the most up-to-date information.