RV park residents safe after fire at nearby Viking Pools fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Main Street RV Park residents were evacuated yesterday by Manager Mike Warren and his daughter, Sherry Spradlin, after the Viking Pools located near them caught fire.

“When I went outside, I saw it and I headed back there and knocked on the doors. I said 'I need y'all to be aware you’re probably going to have to leave really quick'," said Warren.

The two were able to alert everyone before law enforcement arrived. "I tried to knock on the doors, just my daughter and we didn’t have any other help," said Warren.

"As minutes went by the Sherriff and Police came in, we got together. They went with their sirens and loudspeakers," Warren said. "That got everybody out of their trailers and got everybody out in a calm pace."

For Warren, his main focus was getting all 69 of his residents out in a fast but safe manner.

"You got to be calm about a situation like this. My main priority was to get all my people out safely because all these RVs can be replaced, their lives can’t. that was the main issue," Warren said.

"You just had to go where you had to go, some went to a motel because they didn’t know if they could get back in," said Warren

Around midnight, Warren got the okay to let everyone back into the park.