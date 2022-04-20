Midland fire crews battling large fire at Viking Pools

At this time, an RV park in the area has been evacuated, but no other evacuations have been issued.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County fire crews are on scene of a large fire at Viking Pools, according to a county spokesperson.

The Viking Pools building is located near I-20 and 1788.

At this time, we do not know what caused the fire.

A county spokesperson said they have evacuated an RV park in the area.

At this time no injuries have been reported and the county believes the building was unoccupied when the fire started.

The county's concern right now is that if the fire continues over the next 45 minutes, the National Weather Service says winds could shift and cover the interstate. They also said winds could reach up to 20 miles an hour by 10 p.m.