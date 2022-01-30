Loving County Deputy killed in fatal crash on Highway 302

41-year-old Lorin M. Readmond was killed in the crash on January 29 at 4:30 p.m.

LOVING COUNTY, Texas — Loving County Deputy Lorin M. Readmond was killed in a fatal crash that occurred on January 29.

The incident happened in Loving County on Highway 302 around 4:30 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Readmond was heading over to assist another Deputy on a traffic stop. While traveling eastbound on SH 302, Readmond was involved in a collision with a 2017 International truck tractor with a trailer, driven by 62-year-old Daniel Moran. Readmond has her emergency lights and siren activated in her patrol vehicle before the crash.

The 41-year-old Readmond was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace Amber King. Readmond was also wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

According to the Loving County Sheriff's Office, Readmond joined the LCSO in April of 2019. Readmond also served a Reserve Deputy with the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office since 2015 and was previously a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy Reserve where she served from 2006 to 2018.