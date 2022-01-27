One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Winkler County

As of 10:00 a.m., State Highway 302 has still been closed.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a two vehicle crash on State Highway 302 in Winkler County.

The accident occurred about five miles east of Kermit at 7:40 a.m.

There was a male subject trapped inside one of the vehicles, but at 9:20 a.m., the male subject was extricated from the vehicle by Kermit VFD.

Soon after, the male subject was declared dead by JP1 Jones. As of 10:00 a.m., State Highway 302 is still closed.

We do not know the identity of the male subject at this time.