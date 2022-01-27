x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Winkler County

As of 10:00 a.m., State Highway 302 has still been closed.
Credit: Winkler County Sheriff's Office

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a two vehicle crash on State Highway 302 in Winkler County.

The accident occurred about five miles east of Kermit at 7:40 a.m. 

There was a male subject trapped inside one of the vehicles, but at 9:20 a.m., the male subject was extricated from the vehicle by Kermit VFD. 

Soon after, the male subject was declared dead by JP1 Jones. As of 10:00 a.m., State Highway 302 is still closed. 

We do not know the identity of the male subject at this time. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

Credit: Winkler County Sheriff's Office

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Local traffic alerts to be aware of starting Jan. 24