One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a two vehicle crash on State Highway 302 in Winkler County.
The accident occurred about five miles east of Kermit at 7:40 a.m.
There was a male subject trapped inside one of the vehicles, but at 9:20 a.m., the male subject was extricated from the vehicle by Kermit VFD.
Soon after, the male subject was declared dead by JP1 Jones. As of 10:00 a.m., State Highway 302 is still closed.
We do not know the identity of the male subject at this time.
We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.