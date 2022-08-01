Local hospital CEOs discuss benefits of new behavioral health center

"We’re trying to dramatically expand capacity and access to behavioral health care for people of all socioeconomic groups."

MIDLAND, Texas — Last year, both Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital received $40 million from the State to go toward the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, a center set to bring direct inpatient and outpatient care to those in the region.

"I think this is a great deal for the Permian Basin to see the two largest providers of healthcare come together to work with each other for the entire Permian basin," said Russell Tippin, President and CEO at MCH.

Tippin said this center will provide counseling, inpatient and outpatient care to those in need.

"This will be a specialty shop, a one-stop takes care of it all," said Tippin.

All of these resources will be available without patients having to leave their hometown or family.

"Right now, you know some patients have to bounce around," said Tippin. "Some have to go to San Angelo, El Paso, San Antonio, so to be able to put those patients right here with their families here. We know people have better outcomes when treated in their hometown and we’re looking forward to that."

Over at MMH, President and CEO Russell Meyers said this center will provide access to all patients locally, regardless of their status.

"It will provide a continuum of mental health services that really isn’t available today, or is available in a limited way," said Meyers. "We’re trying to dramatically expand capacity and access to behavioral health care for people of all socioeconomic groups, and whether people are insured or not, to meet the needs of the Permian basin."

He said this center will address patients' conditions in their early stages.

"Most importantly, we want to be sure we develop a greater access to care for those people before they’re in crisis," said Meyers. "So we have inpatient beds if they really need them, but we want to deliver more care before that point so they never do."