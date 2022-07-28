ECHD launches mobile unit for community outreach

The department plans to team up with local organizations and businesses to provide care.

Example video title will go here for this video

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department has launched a new mobile unit to offer vaccines, clinical services and health resources in an effort to serve and educate the community.

Some of the services provided will include sexually transmitted disease testing, vaccinations, treatments, tuberculosis tests, water and food inspection services and more.

“We've been very fortunate with our health equity grant,” said ECHD Director Brandy Garcia. “That's how we were able to purchase the mobile, of course with the support from our judge and commissioners. We were able to get this mobile and we got it wrapped and it looks amazing.”

The mobile unit is looking to partner with local school districts and nursing homes to deliver its services throughout the year.