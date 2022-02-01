LIST: Permian Basin winter weather shelters

As cold weather moves in across the state, several shelters have opened locally to help keep West Texans warm.

- Midland Salvation Army, 600 E Wall St. Three free hot meals a day also available.

- True-Lite Christian Fellowship, 3001 N A St. Shelter open from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at noon. For more information, call Karl Boroski at 432-553-3116 or True-Lite at 432-687-3077.