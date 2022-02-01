LIST: Permian Basin winter weather shelters

TEXAS, USA — Cold weather is making its way to West Texas, and local communities are wasting no time coming together to help each other out. Read below for a list of warming shelter locations in the Permian Basin.
- Midland Salvation Army, 600 E Wall St. Three free hot meals a day also available.
- True-Lite Christian Fellowship, 3001 N A St. Shelter open from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at noon. For more information, call Karl Boroski at 432-553-3116 or True-Lite at 432-687-3077.
We are actively adding more locations to this list. If you know of a shelter that is not included, send whatever information you have on it to 432-567-9991.