Odessa law firm launching 'Why is Education Important to Me?' contest

West Texas students can win up to $500 gift cards for their submissions.

ODESSA, Texas — The Garriga Law Firm is calling for submissions to its “Why is Education Important to Me?” contest.

All West Texas K-12 students are welcome to submit a short essay, short video or picture of their artwork that explains the importance of education.

Over $2,500 in gift cards will be awarded to winning entries. The contest will be broken into three categories:

Elementary (K-6) Junior High (7-9) High School (10-12)

Each category will have three winners. First place winners will win a $500 gift card. Second place will be awarded a $250 gift card, and third place winners will get a $100 gift card.

Students can email their entries to justice@garrigalawfirm.com.