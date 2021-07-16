Odessa law firm launching 'Why is Education Important to Me?' contest

ODESSA, Texas — The Garriga Law Firm is calling for submissions to its “Why is Education Important to Me?” contest.
All West Texas K-12 students are welcome to submit a short essay, short video or picture of their artwork that explains the importance of education.
Over $2,500 in gift cards will be awarded to winning entries. The contest will be broken into three categories:
- Elementary (K-6)
- Junior High (7-9)
- High School (10-12)
Each category will have three winners. First place winners will win a $500 gift card. Second place will be awarded a $250 gift card, and third place winners will get a $100 gift card.
Students can email their entries to justice@garrigalawfirm.com.
The winners and their entries will be announced on August 5 on The Garriga Law Firm Facebook page.