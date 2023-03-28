Latest on remediation project for Midland saltwater spill

MIDLAND, Texas —
We're learning more about a saltwater spill near one of the city of Midland's water sources.
Midland Utilities Director Carl Craigo gave an update to the Midland City Council on a remediation project happening near T-Bar Ranch, after the city discovered a saltwater spill that occurred in the late ‘90s to early 2000's.
The leak allowed salty water to mix and spread into the ground.
“So, the remediation project is actually pulling that high salty water out of the ground so it can't intermix with our groundwater sources,” Craigo said. “It's a phase project, we started the phase with three big wells to pull that water out. Then phase two is really just operating that system and getting the water out. Then phase three will be finally getting the plume free, and out of the water, and closing the system down.”
Phase one of the project is already complete, while phase two of the project is currently underway.