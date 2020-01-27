LEA COUNTY, N.Mex — A Laredo man is dead following a head-on collision in Lea County.

New Mexico DPS reported Kevin Martinez, 24, was involved in a crash on January 25 at 4:23 a.m.

According to NMDPS, Martine was traveling south on Orla Road in a Ford pickup.

For unknown reasons Martinez's truck crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a hospital in Texas with unknown injuries.

DPS says alcohol does not appear to be to be a factor in the crash and all seat belts were utilized properly.

