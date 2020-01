HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, one man dead in a two-vehicle crash on an I-20 in Howard County, 8 miles west of Big Spring.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Olukayoda Amole, 64, from Granbury, was traveling west on I-20 towing a semi-trailer.

Troy Hogue, 37, from Clifton, was traveling west on I-20 behind Amole in a Dodge Caravan.

DPS claims Hogue failed to control his speed and struck Amole's vehicle from behind.

Hogue was pronounced dead on the scene.