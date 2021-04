The event will take place at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Parking Lot on April 10.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be hosting its "Don't mess with Texas' Trash-Off event on April 10.

Trash containers will be at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Parking Lot from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The trash bags will be available at the Chamber on 215 W 3rd St. on April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.