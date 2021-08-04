Fix West Texas receives generous pet food donation

Chewy and The Humane Society of the United States together donated a truckload of food to the organization.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a donation from online pet retailer, Chewy, and The Humane Society of the United States, local charity organization Fix West Texas received a truckload of pet food Wednesday.

The 24 pallets of food will be distributed in the community through their Pets in Need Program.

“Fix West Texas believes that everyone should have the opportunity to have a beloved pet and this is just one of the many ways we are working to help reduce the obstacles and increase access to pet ownership,” the organization said in a Facebook post about the donation.

Their goal is to lower euthanasia and shelter intake rates in West Texas through affordable spay, neuter, vaccination and preventative procedures.