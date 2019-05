PECOS COUNTY, Texas — Several Iraan high school students got dressed up Thursday night to raise money for a good cause.

To help fund the high school cheerleaders, these male students dressed up as woman for the "Cinderfella" competition and lip-synced their hearts out. The money raised will go to funding things like uniforms and equipment for the cheerleading team.

This is the second year the event has happened and the boys said it was totally worth it.