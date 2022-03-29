Intersection of A St and Cuthbert to be closed starting on March 31

This project was part of the 2017 Road Bond and will last about four weeks.

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on March 31, the intersection of A St and Cuthbert will be closed for about four weeks.

This project will be completed in two phases and was part of the 2017 Road Bond.

A St Traffic will remain open during both phases. Phase one includes closing traffic on the west side, and then switch the traffic to complete the east side of the intersection. The traffic will then be forced to go to D St. Phase two will include work getting done on Big Spring.