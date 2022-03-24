Road closures to occur near East Yukon road starting on March 29

The next steps are being taken for the overpass project on East Loop 338.

Starting on March 29, a traffic switch will be put into effect for around eight weeks as the over pass project on East Loop 338 at East Yukon Road goes into its next phase of construction.

This will force the closure of the Yukon Road crossover of Loop 338 as well as the segment of Yukon Road between Loop 338 and Faudree Road. Eastbound traffic on Yukon Road will be forced to turn south on Loop 338.

“We realize this is a huge inconvenience for motorists, but it really is a necessary step as we build this overpass,” said interim Odessa District Engineer Lauren Garduno. “This is an important project for the community, and we do not take these steps lightly. We appreciate the patience of the traveling public as they have to find alternate routes for their daily routines because of this project.”

Traffic changes can be found also on the Odessa District Twitter feed at TxDOTOdessa.