Human trafficking becoming a major problem in the Permian Basin

"You can't really get a pizza anywhere in 15 minutes but you can buy a person."

MIDLAND, Texas — Most people living in the Permian Basin don't know about a huge problem.

"Its like a superhighway for trafficking, they like to meet here and they like to meet here and exchange girls and then go back to Florida or California and there's different routes where they meet and they all kind of centered right here in the Permian basin," said Darrell Johnson, Media Coordinator for Reflection Ministries.

Reflection Ministries is a local non-profit that helps victims of human trafficking in the area. They also help train company employees, school administrators and anyone who wants to learn on what to look out for when it comes to spotting human trafficking.

And according to Reflection Ministries, the industry is booming with over 1100 to 1200 ads a day being posted online just in the Permian Basin alone.

"Depending on where you live in the United States-we think its an other countries type issue but really it is a booming industry, a billions of dollar industry actually, almost on par with Apple and Netflix," said Johnson.

Human trafficking isn't always what you think it looks like, "most of the trafficking we see is familial," said Johnson.