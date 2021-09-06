CBP agents bust large human smuggling attempts near Valentine, Van Horn

Agents apprehended more than 50 undocumented migrants near Valentine and over 130 near Van Horn.

VALENTINE, Texas — In a press release Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that agents from Van Horn, Marfa, the Big Bend Sector and CBP Air and Marine Operations apprehended more than 50 undocumented migrants near Valentine on Tuesday.

The group of migrants was made up of individuals from Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Brazil and Honduras. They were taken in soon after they crossed the international boundary.

“Our agents responded quickly and apprehended this large group in the harsh, unforgiving desert in over 100-degree temperatures,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said. “Smugglers control where and how these border crossings take place, putting human lives at risk every day.”