House fire in Midland kills adult and two children

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday afternoon at 3:40 p.m.
After responding to the fire in the 4300 block of West Dengar Dr., an adult and two children were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is reported that the children and the adult were later pronounced deceased.
After investigating the fire-damaged kitchen, officials determined that the fire started on the stovetop of the residence and the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
The names of the victims will not be released at this time.