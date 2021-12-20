Homeschool club creates gingerbread houses at Midland Centennial Library

For the Midland Odessa Homeschool Adventure Club, events like this are important to the children's growth and socialization.

MIDLAND, Texas — Members of the Midland Odessa Homeschool Adventure Club were treated to a pajama Christmas party at the Midland Centennial Library Monday.

The children got to create their own gingerbread houses with supplies provided by the library.

Parents from the Adventure Club say events like these are so helpful for their children,

"If there's certain things not provided to them, it's hard for us to find things that are open. So when the library, other facilities, or small businesses reach out and open their facilities, it makes it easier for our homeschoolers to socialize," Valerina Zarate said.

The children also do their part to give back to the community that gives to them.

Throughout the year they sort clothes for the homeless, make Veterans Day care packages and collect food for MISD students during holiday breaks.