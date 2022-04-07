Heavy police presence near Ector County Courthouse due to a bomb threat

Areas of Downtown Odessa have been blocked off due to this activity.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: The Ector County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a bomb threat is the reason for the police activity at the courthouse.

ECSO has suggested that everyone avoids the courthouse area until further notice.

A heavy police presence has been seen outside the Ector County Courthouse.

This has led to areas in Downtown Odessa to be blocked off. Please look for alternate routes at this time.