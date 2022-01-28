Gun and blade show returns to Midland

The event will take place at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion on Feb. 5 and 6.

MIDLAND, Texas — Silver Spur Trade Shows will be holding a gun and blade show on Feb. 5 and 6 at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion.

The show Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the one Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will feature vendors selling items like guns, ammo, holsters, collectables, jewelry and much more.

Admission for adults is $7 for one day, or $12 for a two day pass. A $1 off discount is available for those with an NRA, TSRA or military ID.

Law enforcement members who present their badge, as well as children under 12, will get in free. Only one discount will be accepted at a time.

Additionally, only cash will be taken for entry.