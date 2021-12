The two will be competing to see who can bring in the most donations from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

ODESSA, Texas — A little competition is heating up between local law enforcement leaders.

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke and Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis are going head to head in a bell ringing challenge Saturday.

The two will be facing off at the Walmart Supercenter at JBS Parkway from 2 to 4 p.m.

Griffis will be at one entrance and Gerke will be at the other, working to ring the kettle bell and bring in donations for the Salvation Army this holiday season.