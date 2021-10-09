Golf tournament held to benefit Iraan High School student recently diagnosed with Leukemia

Sophomore Braden Kent is a quarterback for the Braves football team.

IRAAN, Texas — A golf tournament was held Saturday to benefit Braden Kent, an Iraan High School Student and Braves quarterback who was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Several teams from the area went out to participate in the tournament, which featured longest drive and closest to the pin competitions.

Braden’s father, J. Kent, took time to thank those in attendance at the event and those who helped put it together.