Friends and family of Marcia Pool react to judge recommending Butch Martin for exoneration

Marcia Pool's daughter, Brittney Freeman and family friend Misty Burch speak out against judge's recommendation for Martin to be exonerated.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland County Judge recently recommended exoneration for a man accused of setting a house fire and killing his wife and two children.

It's a recommendation that comes after the May 2022 hearing where evidence was brought forth to the judge to look into Garland Leon "Butch" Martin's original trial.

With this decision, Marcia Pool's daughter, Brittney Freeman and family friend, Misty Burch are speaking out against it.

Freeman was only a child when her mother Marcia Pool and two siblings Brady and Kristen died in a house in the Midland.

"I knew that my brother and sister and mom had passed away. I remember going to the funeral and my dad was there with me and he was telling me they've gone to heaven and this is where we're at," said Freeman.

Now over 20 years later, Freeman's disappointed to hear that Butch Martin, the man charged with their murder, could be exonerated.

"I'm very frustrated that I had no information at all," said Freeman. "We are calling and waiting on the DA to return our calls to see where we go from here because if there is another trial I would definitely like to hear his side of the story, his being Butch. But I want to be able to see for myself, because it did happen when I was so young so I want to see all the facts."

Misty Burch is a family friend of Pool and was also shocked and saddened by this news.

"This is not the outcome that we wanted, this is not the outcome that should be happening.... It's really really hard and you know just like last time when we did this story before it opened up a lot of wounds and today I've cancelled my plans today," she said.

While this decision is one both women aren't in agreement with, they're still hopeful.

"I am hoping and praying with every fiber in my being that he doesn't get out and that they get justice," Burch said. "Now that this is in the hands of the Texas court of criminal appeals it is unknown how long it will take for them to make their decision on this case