Judge hears case to overturn capital murder charges over 20 years after conviction

Garland Leon “Butch” Martin is serving life in prison after his wife, daughter and stepson were killed in a house fire he was accused of starting.

A Midland man serving life in prison for three charges of capital murder was in a Midland County courtroom Thursday and Friday in an attempt to have his convictions overturned.

Court documents show that Martin filed a writ of habeas corpus in 2002, and after moving through the system for 20 years, it brought his case to the 142nd District Court and Judge David G. Rogers.

The defense brought in several witnesses and experts to challenge the fire investigation, finding of chemicals in the house and the supposed trauma to Marcia and Brady’s heads.

A medical examiner and forensic anthropologist also testified that there were signs of head trauma on the remains of Marcia and Brady, leading them to believe that Martin knocked them out before the fire started.

Testimonies in the original trial claimed that traces of charcoal lighter fluid and the chemical NORPAR, which was said to have been from lamp oil, were found between bedrooms of the house.

He was arrested for arson and capital murder and sentenced in May of 1999, according to TDCJ records .

In 1998, Garland Leon “Butch” Martin’s wife Marcia, daughter Kristen and stepson Brady were killed in a house fire. Martin was away on a job at the time of the fire.

Day One :

On Thursday, the courtroom saw testimonies from three people.

Forensic pathologist Satish Chundru’s time on the stand started by answering questions from the defense that lined out what forensic anthropologists are trained to examine. He said they study bones, but they don’t have the training to speak about tissue trauma. He also said there was very little tissue even left on the bodies after the fire.

Original testimony claimed that the trauma seen on Brady’s skull had to have been the result of the “full arm swing of a closed fist.” Chundru said he has never seen a fist fracture a skull.

Much of the time spent talking to Chundru focused on “red material” found on Brady’s skull, which original testimony though might be blood.

When Chundru was asked about an original testimony that Brady’s body being found on its back pointed to the fact that he died before the fire, he said that was not necessarily true.

The state asked Chundru about the level of lung damage the victims had. He said as three healthy individuals, it would have taken high levels of carbon monoxide to kill them.

The defense then asked if there was actually injury to the victims’ heads, would a pathologist be able to tell if it happened before or after the fire. He said there would be no way to tell.

Chundru’s time on the stand ended with the judge asking him if he would say there was trauma to the victims’ heads, to which he answered no.

Next to the stand was forensic anthropologist Daniel Wescott. The defense again asked Wescott to discuss what a forensic anthropologist is qualified to examine. He said they look at bones and it is the forensic pathologist’s job to focus on organs and tissue.

He also reinforced the testimony of Chundru by saying the body being on its back doesn’t indicate anything and that you cannot tell whether the bone trauma was before or after death.

The state had no questions for Wescott.