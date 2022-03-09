Freedom for the Permian Basin organizes recovery walk in Odessa

The non-profit had a Recovery Walk in support of those recovering from substance abuse.

ODESSA, Texas — Though national recovery month has been observed in the country for a while now, it wasn’t until recently that Odessa began recognizing it.

Freedom for the Permian Basin stepped up to the plate and felt they had to do something to help members of their community recovering from substance abuse find the help that they need, as well as fight the negative stereotypes of former substance abusers.

“So... There’s been a slow come around to recovery. There's a lot of stigma involved with people who have dealt with substance abuse disorder or mental health issues; and so that's why we decided to found freedom for the basin," the Program Director Tony Surles said. "That way we can help educate the public about that stigma and let them know that people in recovery are not greasy dirtbags,”

Mayor Javier Joven showed up to show his and the city’s support.

He even made a proclamation saying that the month of September is recovery month in Odessa.

But the one thing that he wanted to stress most to anyone dealing with Odessa is that they’re not alone.

“The thing is if you’re aware of someone that’s dealing with addiction and needs help please reach out. Reach out to a friend, reach out to anyone that basically says hey this is what I'm going through, there’s support here; there’s no judgement. Please get the help. And this is one thing I want to be able to convey to our citizens is that you’re not alone,” the mayor proclaimed.