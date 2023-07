Bady was a trained police K9 in bomb detection, apprehension and tracking alongside his only handler, Sergeant J. Thomas.

HOBBS, N.M. — Former Hobbs Police Department K9 Bady has passed away due a terminal disease.

Bady was a 5-year-old German Shepherd and had only one handler throughout his time with the K9 team, Sergeant J. Thomas. Bady was a police trained K9 in bomb detection, apprehension and tracking.

Bady was recently diagnosed with the terminal disease and passed away on July 27.