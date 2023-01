The K9, Maximus started in 2013 and served the Odessa Police Department until late 2020.

ODESSA, Texas — A Former OPD K9 has sadly passed away according to a post on the Odessa Police Department page.

The K9, Maximus, passed away due to medical problems. He was a dual-purpose narcotics/tactical dog. He started with OPD back in 2013 and officially ended his time there in late 2020.