Fix West Texas to host Community Resource Fair on September 16-17

During this event, there will be a special deal where people can pay what they can vaccinations and microchips.
Credit: KWES

TEXAS, USA — Fix West Texas will be hosting a multi-day Community Resource Fair on September 16 and 17. 

On September 16, the fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on 5023 Princeton STE 17 in Midland. On September 17, the fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum. 

During the fair, Fix West Texas will be having a special deal available where people can pay what they can afford for vaccinations and microchips. There will also be spay and neuter vouchers, pet food and collars/leashes available. 

Snow cones, hot dogs and many more items available at the events. For more information, people can go to the Fix West Texas Facebook page. 

