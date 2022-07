If you need to spay or neuter your cat, the nonprofit is offering a special weekend for low-cost appointments.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas is doing its part to help reduce the amount of stray cats in the area.

From July 22-24 there will be appointments for pay what you can to spay and neuter cats.

Appointments require a nonrefundable $10 deposit online to secure a spot.

When making an appointment, you are asked to comment the total cost you can afford so FWT knows how much to collect on the day.