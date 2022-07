Adoption fees will be only $20 and will include vaccinations, microchip and spay/neuter costs.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services will be holding an adoption event on July 23.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can stop by the Animal Services Center and find a new furry friend.

Adoption fees are only $20 and will include vaccinations, microchip and spay/neuter costs.

For more information on the animal shelter and to see the currently adoptable animals you can click or tap here .