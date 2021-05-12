'Energy Independence Act' passes out of Texas House

With this bill, State Representative Brooks Landgraf will look to stop the implementation of any federal overreaching regulations on oil and gas production in Texas.

MIDLAND, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf's 'Energy Independence Act' has passed out of the Texas House with a vote of 110-40.

The act will stop the implementation of any overreaching federal regulations on oil production in Texas.

“I filed HB 1683 to protect the livelihood of my fellow West Texans, the hardest working men and women on the face of the earth,” Landgraf said. “But, as is often the case, what is good for the Permian Basin is good for the state as a whole. The Texas Energy Independence Act ensures taxpayer dollars collected on the state level will not be expended to enforce unnecessary federal oil and gas regulations.”

House Bill 1683 also will not allow any Texas state agencies to from helping any federal agencies with the enforcement of a federal statue or rile related to oil and gas if the regulation isn't an existing state law.