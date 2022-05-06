Ellen Noël Art Museum Capital Enhancement Project to begin construction in November

The project has already raised $9.5 million of the $12 million goal.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum Capital Enhancement Project will begin its construction starting in November 2022.

The new museum will be around 36,000 sq. ft., and eliminate barriers to entry by creating a single delineated entrance. There will also be a maximum exhibition space of 14,000 sq. ft.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum opened back in 1985 and the goal of the museum is to allow people to connect with art through exhibitions, collections and outreach.