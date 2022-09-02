x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ellen Noel Art Museum holding 35th Annual Shrimpfest

Shrimpfest is a major fundraiser for the museum.
Credit: Ellen Noel Art Museum

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be holding its 35th Annual Shrimpfest fundraiser on Feb. 28.

This special event will feature all-you-can-eat shrimp as well as a live and a silent auction at the Ector County Coliseum Building G.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a special sponsor-only cocktail hour. General admission begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 online in advance or $55 at the door. They include access to the all-you-can-eat shrimp and one drink ticket.

Raffle tickets are $20 each, or buy five get one free. You can purchase these in advance at the museum.

In Other News

Midland ISD to restrict the school board map