Ellen Noel Art Museum to hold moving sale

All the funds raised from the moving sale will go towards their Cultural Enhancement Project.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum in Odessa will be holding a moving sale in an attempt to get rid of several items in their museum.

They are currently in the Presidential Archives at UTPB since the museum will be undergoing renovations. They have several items from books, camera equipment, furniture, and kitchenware that are being sold at a low cost.

People can stop by this week, December 8-10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.