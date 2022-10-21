Ellen Noel Art Museum hosts Art Talk event

The "Spitting Image" exhibit will be up until the end of the year.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum hosted their Art Talk event on October 21.

The theme of the Art Talk event was portraits featuring pieces from their "Spitting Image" exhibition. Museum staff said it's all about asking questions.

"So Art Talk is basically getting people to look at art in a nonthreatening open way," said Community Engagement Coordinator Fay Betch. "It's a theory that our art educator here trains the staff on. We just ask a few questions and we ask people to participate and letting us know what they think and answering questions."